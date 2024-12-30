Silo season 2 episode 8: The tie to Salvador Quinn

Later this week you will have a chance to see Silo season 2 episode 8 arrive and of course, this installment is going to be huge. There are only three remaining! That means that there could be some sort of huge revelation for Juliette, not that this is much of a shock given how the last episode concluded.

For the sake of this article, though, let us put the focus mostly on Salvador Quinn, an ironic choice given that he has been gone for quite some time. Yet, at the same time we know that his writings are incredibly important to the story and moving forward, you will have some unique opportunities to see that play out.

In particular, let’s just say that we are nearing a point where Lukas is going to do everything that he can to crack the code. During episode 8, the new Shadow, appointed by Bernard, is going to do what he can to track down some of Quinn’s descendants. Why? Well, one easy theory here is that he is going to try to get some further information on the code. If they have a way to help him, why not try to make that happen?

Of course, we are also curious to see if Lukas slips any secrets to them at all, largely due to his somewhat unusual position within this world. Remember for a moment here that he really had no choice other than to take on this role. The option was to do this, go back to the mines, or likely die. Is he really that into giving Bernard more power? The biggest test of this is simply going to be what happens in the event Juliette returns, but it is too early for us to have a clear answer to that yet.

