Silo season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson looks ahead

As you brace to see Silo season 2 episode 8 on Apple TV+ in a matter of days, the future of Juliette is all the more tricky.

After all, consider the blood that she saw on the stairwell after going through the events of “The Dive.” On paper, it feels as though something has transpired with Solo — but what in the world is it? That is absolutely a subject of conversation right now and for a multitude of different reasons. You can argue that what we are seeing at this point is someone else in the Silo with the two of them. Or, is it possible that Solo has just harmed himself in some manner? He and Juliette have a complicated relationship and at the same time, they do still need each other. This is something that, at least for now, you have to actively think about.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Rebecca Ferguson makes it abundantly clear that in a lot of ways, she and Solo would never be pals. Yet, at the same time, it also feels clear that the two could be reliant on each other in a ton of ways moving forward:

“If we met in a bar, we would probably never even exchange a hello … That makes it more interesting, which makes it so lovable as well. I don’t want to spoil what comes next, but it will be a necessity. Their relationship is built on necessity.”

Just reading this alone makes us at least hopeful that you are going to see Solo still around moving forward, meaning that he is not necessarily gone. Are we going to eventually learn more about his past — for example, who he really is? That is certainly on our wishlist at this point…

