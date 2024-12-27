Silo season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Book of Quinn’

For those who are not presently aware Silo season 2 episode 8 will be coming to Apple TV+ next week — what more can we say now?

Well, “The Book of Quinn” may be one of the best opportunities that we’ve had so far to get answers about the title character a.k.a. Salvador Quinn, a man who left behind a book that may be full of all sorts of valuable info. All of a sudden, a few more bits and pieces of valuable intel could start to become clear — and of course, we 100% welcome that. We know, after all, that Lukas seems to be working to try and decipher some of this at the instruction of Bernard.

So what else is coming within this installment? For more on that, just go ahead and check out the Silo season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Juliette discovers something’s happened to Solo. Bernard makes an offer to Walker. Lukas meets with Salvador Quinn’s descendants.

Now, we know that what Lukas is doing makes a lot of sense on paper … but that also does not mean that it is actually going to work. Things are often a little more complicated than this when you are talking about the world of this show, and we don’t expect this will be anything different.

As for what happened to Solo, we do tend to think that we’re going to be getting some sort of intel on that before too long — honestly because not a whole lot else makes a lot of sense. Is Juliette alone now, or did someone else in Silo 17 kill Solo? We know that there may have been more reasons for him being locked up than Rebecca Ferguson’s character is aware, and we can learn more about that in due time.

