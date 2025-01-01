Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago PD new tonight, 1/1/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that all three will be back soon, but is it in a matter of hours?

Well, here is where we do have to hand over a certain element of bad news, as all three of these series are set to remain on hiatus, at least when it comes to new episodes, for one more week. The plan here is for them all to return on January 8 and beyond just that, there will be new episodes for most of the month! This culminates with an epic three-part event that is coming on January 29, the first time that we have had a major crossover for all of One Chicago in several years.

Now how can we better set the stage for these next episodes in particular? Well, let’s just go ahead and share all the synopses, shall we? We do tend to think this does a great job of setting up what could be coming…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 9, “No Love Lost” – “The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost and Abrams butt heads with their patient; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy.”

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9, “A Favor” – “Cruz’s past comes back to haunt him; Severide prepares to teach an arson class at the academy; Mouch searches for a victim’s next of kin.”

Chicago PD season 12 episode 9, “Friends and Family” – “Cook turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation.”

As for what episode we are most curious about right now, it has to be Med just on the basis of that cliffhanger alone! How does Goodwin survive, in the event that she does?

