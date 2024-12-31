Chicago Med season 10 episode 10 spoilers: Hannah’s past?

You are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 10 arrive on NBC when we get around to January 15. So what’s going to stand out based on the details we know at present?

Well, for starters here, the title of “Broken Hearts” does not do a whole lot to inspire confidence here. Instead, it just makes us nervous about what could be coming, and why wouldn’t it? This is when we could end up seeing a number of surprising moments due to a really complicated case, one involving conjoined twins. Then, you are adding to this the fact that Hannah Asher is going to find herself at the center of a pretty personal story.

If you do want to learn more on what is to come, take a look at the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 10 synopsis now below:

An army of surgeons prepares to separate conjoined twins; Asher reconnects with someone from her past; Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem.

The good news that we can at least take away here is the simple fact that Archer is seemingly sticking around the hospital, which we know was a pretty major concern entering this episode for a number of different reasons. That last thing we wanted was for him to be written out and yet, the tension between him and Dr. Lenox was starting to bubble over last fall! Here’s to hoping that moving forward, there is a chance to instill a little more peace within this world — even if we know that is not always an easy thing to achieve when it comes to the larger Chicago franchise.

(Speaking of the franchise, remember there is a crossover coming on January 29!)

