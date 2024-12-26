Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Fight to save Goodwin

On Wednesday, January 8, you are going to have a chance to see the arrival of Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 on NBC. Want to learn more now?

Well, we recognize fully that the first order of business with the show right now is rather simple, and that is working to ensure that the big Goodwin cliffhanger gets resolved in some shape or form. Her life is in danger and yet, we know that Dean Archer is there and on paper, there is at least a chance that he will be able to save her. The biggest problem here is that his elevator is going down, meaning that we could be looking at some sort of elaborate race against time.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost and Abrams butt heads with their patient; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy.

Obviously, reading this alone makes it clear that the show is still going to focus on a wide array of storylines, and not so much just the cliffhanger at the end of the fall.

As for Dr. Frost butting heads with someone, can you really be shocked? At this point, we do think that this is going to be a huge part of the story as we move forward, and you just have to be prepared for that. Of course, we do tend to think that she and Abrams or at least trying to think with the patients’ best interest in mind, even if said patient cannot think that way for themselves. All of this, at least for now, is worth noting.

What are you the most ready to dive more into as we prepare to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 9?

