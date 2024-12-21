Chicago Med season 10 episode 9: When to expect more info

As a lot of you out there are more than likely aware at this point, Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 is not going to arrive until January 8.

Now, we know already that this episode is poised to be something big, and there is a pretty major reason for it — remember that Goodwin is in danger! Cassidy looks as though she is about to kill her and really, it feels like there is one person who could end up saving her — think Archer. Can he get there in time, given the timing in which he saw her? It’s a great question, and we wish that there was an answer that we could share and share quickly.

However, we do think we could be waiting another week or two in order to get more details on the next Chicago Med episode. While it would be nice in order to get some more intel all about what is coming up here sooner, NBC has a procedure that they tend to do with releasing synopses for their shows. We don’t think it will be interrupted too much by the holiday season, but time will tell.

While we do recognize already that the One Chicago hiatus as of late has already been rough, we do recognize that there is a benefit / silver lining to it at the same time. When the series does return, it is going to have a lot of episodes airing somewhat consecutively, at least (hopefully) until we get around to February sweeps. We also know that there is a big crossover event coming in late January, and this is another huge milestone to look forward to already.

