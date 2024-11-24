Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 promo: Saving Goodwin

We recognize already that there is a lot to be nervous about as we brace for Chicago Med season 10 episode 9.

Obviously, the bad news to note at present is that we are going to be waiting a good while to see what’s ahead — think January. The even worse news is that at some point when the show returns, there is a good chance that Goodwin could be dead. Think about the position that she’s in at this point due to Cassidy. She was able to run towards the elevator fast enough that Archer saw her for a second, and that may be just enough to save her life.

What we know at present is that moving forward, everything could fall on Dean to save Sharon’s life. He can call for help and we 100% think that he will, but how much time will it take them to arrive? We are talking about seconds making a big difference here and that’s the real core of the story that is coming up. It is the #1 reason why if you love this show, there are reasons to think this could be one of the most intense stories we’ve ever seen on it.

Nobody out there wants to see Goodwin die — she’s one of the few original Chicago Med cast members left at this point. She also may be a foil here and there to the doctors but at the same time, she remains well-meaning with what she is trying to do and often finds herself in a terrible position.

Hopefully, Archer is able to help Goodwin and this situation is resolved before the end of the first hour back. After all, we don’t think that anyone is going to want to wait too much longer after what they are stuck doing already.

