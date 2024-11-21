Chicago Med season 10: Who is Cassidy? Goodwin’s crisis

Tonight, Chicago Med season 10 episode 8 delivered an answer to a huge story that we’ve wondered about for some time: Who was after Goodwin? Who had been stalking her and causing her so much suffering?

Well, this is where Cassidy entered the picture. She was the wife of Wendy, a woman who died at the start of the season, and one that was being treated by Dr. Lenox. She died, but Goodwin insisted at the time that she was following a lot of the proper protocols in regards to giving out blood. While she was able to save a lot of lives with the help of the doctors, some were lost along the way.

Sharon tried to talk Cassidy down in the moment, but she was stabbed! Her life was then on the line. Did we really think that the writers were going to take out a character this important? No, but they made us scared for a while.

Just in case you needed a reminder of Goodwin’s greatest strength, it is her resiliency. She worked to try and talk down Cassidy, mostly so that she could call for some measure of help. Yet, her attempt to place a call did not exactly work out.

Here is where things get crazy…

The episode ended still without any sort of answers. Sure, we saw Goodwin still breathing, but Cassidy still had her in grave danger. Archer saw her, but he was on his way down the elevator at that point.

While the end of the Cassidy story remains to be seen, we are happy that the writers have really established a character like this over multiple episodes; also, there is still no resolution to it for at least one more installment.

