Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 return date set at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, of course the idea is to make you want a Chicago Med season 10 episode 9. Whether or not you are getting it soon, however, remains to be seen. There is a ton to look forward to here on the medical drama and yet, plenty of mystery insofar as the story goes.

If there is one thing that is thankfully not a mystery at the moment, it is precisely when the story is going to be back. We are happy to have that; not only that, but we are happy it won’t be a crazy-long wait moving into the new year.

For now, the plan appears to be to bring Chicago Med back on Wednesday, January 8. Odds are, the drama is angling to do something really similar to what we had back in some of the earlier pre-strike seasons, where you are going to get a solid back of stories in the winter, another break, and then some more moving into the spring. The finale is almost sure to be airing in May, and that is another thing at the moment to look forward to.

As for what the story is going to be on the series moving forward, we do not anticipate anything that is going to be too fundamentally different from what we’ve seen over the years. After all, why would it be? The main goal for the show has to be to keep delivering something that is dramatic, and also gives you a few different twists that you do not expect. That’s something that this show has been rather great at this season, as the new creative vision has allowed for some different ideas to be explored.

