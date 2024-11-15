Chicago Med season 10 episode 8: Steven Weber, Archer leaving?

We know at this point that NBC is promoting Chicago Med season 10 episode 8 as the fall finale. With that, big things are coming!

Given that we’ve spent some time already discussing the shocking return of Rachel DiPillo as Sarah Reese (which we’re immensely excited about), let’s now talk further about some of our fears. Namely, the idea that at the end of this episode, Steven Weber could be leaving the show and the role of Dean Archer! How worried should we be about this?

Well, without getting too far into anything at present, let’s just say that, for now, there are reasons aplenty here to be a little bit concerned. We are, after all, talking about a show and a universe where people do come and go with great regularity. Also, Archer may be so infuriated about the idea of losing his standing at the hospital (especially to Dr. Lenox) that he could decide to say goodbye.

However, simultaneously we have yet to hear anything at all that makes us think that Weber is 100% departing the show and honestly, we don’t want to see Sarah Ramos / Lenox do so, either. We know that she’s hardly the most likable character as of right now, but we also tend to think that this is the point. If you are one of the producers right now, you probably like that you have access to some significant adversaries. The more of them you can throw into the show, the more dynamic it is.

For the time being, we’re holding out hope that Archer stays.

One other thing that we want answers to…

Let’s just put that in rather simple terms: Whether or not we’re going to learn the truth about who’s after Goodwin. How long will that be under wraps?

