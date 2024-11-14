Chicago Med season 10 episode 8 promo: Sarah Reese returns!

Here is a big surprise that we have heading into the Chicago Med season 10 fall finale — Sarah Reese is coming back! Who would have expected that?

For starters, we should note that ever since leaving the medical drama years ago, we haven’t seen Rachel DiPillo in much of anything as of late. She was fantastic as this character, who was an important protegee of Dr. Charles for so many years. We loved the bond that the two had over the years, but there is another question that you have to wonder — what’s going on? Why is she back? We do tend to think that there is a pretty significant mystery here.

Now, Reese is as smart and caring a character as we’ve seen within One Chicago, so this is a great chance to check in on what she is doing now.

As for what else are we going to see moving forward, it seems like we are finally going to get the big answer as to who is after Goodwin. That is a mystery that the show has kept going for the vast majority of the season, and we like that the writers actually kept this mystery as long as they have. This is a pretty rare thing for this series to pull off.

Meanwhile, is Dr. Archer really going to resign? The promo certainly does its part to make you think that this is the case but honestly, that’s the biggest reason why we think it’s not going to happen. Why would the show do what we think it is going to, especially when they could easily just choose to lead us astray instead? Archer is just such a compelling character who brings a lot to the show and just from that perspective alone, it makes zero sense to send that guy out the door.

