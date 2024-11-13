Chicago Med season 10 episode 8 spoilers: Who’s in trouble?

There are a couple of things to note here in advance of Chicago Med season 10 episode 8, starting with a bit of scheduling news. This installment is going to be the last one before Thanksgiving,

So what is going to make this story stand out here? Well, the title is “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” which feels both romantic but also a little bit tragic at the same time. This could all be tied to the case of the week here, at least based on what we know … but there are also going to be some important character-specific things going on here at the same time.

Want to learn something more on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/20/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin’s troubles persist. Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient. Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart. TV-14

Of course, we are immensely curious as to whether or not Goodwin is ever going to get to the other side of what she’s going through this season. Shouldn’t she get a chance to breathe? Sure, running a hospital is bad enough, but that is without even thinking about her being talked or harassed, which has been one of the major obstacles that she’s been forced to face over the course of the season.

As for Lenox, we are mostly just curious at this point to see how she continues to press on in the hospital despite routinely butting heads with a lot of the other people around her. Sure, a lot of it has been between her and Archer, but her bedside manner has hardly been perfect with everyone else.

