Squid Game season 2 sets early Netflix ratings record

It may not be that much of a shock to anyone that Squid Game season 2 was hugely successful at Netflix but even still, aren’t the early numbers a little mind-boggling?

Well, let’s just go ahead and get further into them by stating, first and foremost, that the second season has generated a total of 68 million views worldwide per The Hollywood Reporter and the aforementioned streaming service. These numbers come from the first four days, and they make the Korean drama the biggest show in its history so far. This is a record that was previously held by the first season of Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

As for whether or not Squid Game season 2 can match the long-term success of season 1, that remains to be seen. It is important to remember here that the first season had a real distinction of being a word-of-mouth show where attention and viewership spread over time; not everyone came to it right away.

Regardless of what the long-term viewership is for season 2, the numbers so far do 100% solidify that this is exactly what Netflix wanted in a true global hit where audiences all over the world can sit down and love it. It will continue to gain in the months ahead, and a third / final season has already been filmed.

Judging from just how popular the second season has proven to be already, it does feel 100% clear that this is a franchise that will not be going anywhere. The reality TV version will be back for another kick at the can and beyond that, you already going to potentially see an American adaptation — one has been rumored for a long span of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Squid Game, including early season 3 premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into Squid Game season 3 when it does arrive at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







