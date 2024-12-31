Shrinking season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

Given that this week marks the first time in a while there are no new episodes of Shrinking on the air, why not look ahead? Not only do we know that a season 3 is coming, but it is also currently being written! This is about as good a time as any to start thinking about possible premiere dates and what the folks at Apple TV+ have planned long-term.

The first thing that we really should note here is honestly simple, and it is that per all indications right now, it looks like filming is going to be kicking off pretty early in the new year. That does increase the odds that there will be a lot of work done by the end of the summer … so does that then set up a premiere late next year? It feels possible…

After all, it is worth noting here that Shrinking season 2 premiered later than expected due to a number of industry strikes, and that is not something that is going to be an issue moving forward. Things can move a lot more smoothly, and we also tend to think that the aforementioned streaming service would want more relative continuity here.

So while you can argue that late 2025 is a best-case scenario when it comes to the third and possible final season of the Jason Segel series, it is far from guaranteed. The series could come back in early 2026 for a handful of reasons. It is possible that post-production could take that long. Or, it is possible that Apple TV+ just thinks that their schedule will need a show like this at that particular point. They will prioritize their own needs above all else, including airing a show the same time of the year, every year.

When do you think that Shrinking season 3 will be premiering over at Apple TV+?

