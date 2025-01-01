Rose Parade 2025 start time, network, where to stream

Tomorrow morning on NBC, you are going to see the arrival of the 2025 Rose Parade — the annual tradition is back on the air! With that, what more can we say about it now?

First and foremost, here is your reminder that Hoda Kotb and Al Roker are once again leading the broadcast, which is meant to be a light, fluffy, and at times super-pretty way in which to kick off the year. There are flowers aplenty, some marching bands, and of course some famous faces.

To learn a little bit more about the event this year, check out the following courtesy of an NBC press release:

NBC is set to ring in the new year with a live broadcast of the 136th Rose Parade Presented by Honda on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT. The parade will also be simulcast on Peacock.

“TODAY” co-anchor Hoda Kotb and weather and feature anchor Al Roker will return to the booth for this year’s telecast from “TV Corner” (Orange Grove Avenue at Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif.)

This year marks Roker’s 26th year hosting the telecast. The event also represents NBC’s 98th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, a tradition that began on radio in 1927 and transitioned to television in 1954.

Tennis icon and women’s rights advocate Billie Jean King will serve as the Rose Parade Grand Marshal.

Is there a chance that a headline or two comes out of the parade this year? Absolutely and yet, this is not one of those events you go into with any particular guarantee in mind. The most important thing here mostly is that you see some blue skies and good times, especially given that a lot of people across the country are going to kick off the year in the bitter cold.

