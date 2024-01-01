Rose Parade 2024: Audra McDonald is Grand Marshal!

This morning gave us a chance to kick off the new year in a really fun way with the 2024 Rose Parade. So who was the Grand Marshal? Well, think in terms of Audra McDonald!

If you are a fan of Broadway, then there’s a good chance that you consider her already a household name! She’s won a ton of Tony Awards across multiple categories, with one of her best performances coming via Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. She has also played a number of memorable television roles including on The Good Fight and The Gilded Age.

Beyond all of this, McDonald also grew up on the West Coast, which makes her a perfect addition to this parade, which we tend to think of as a celebration of everything that is bright and sunny. It’s a perfect show to watch, as well, if you are someone spending the new year surrounded by snow and frigid temperatures. Isn’t it nice to balance that out with something else? We at least tend to think so.

Of course, there are a ton of beautiful floats to watch this year, alongside music from marching bands. This is a pretty low-key parade in some ways compared to what you see on Thanksgiving, but it’s still fun!

There have been a number of iconic Grand Marshals for this parade over the years, whether you are talking about Shirley Temple (who took on the role multiple times) or LeVar Burton. In general, it’s a pretty great honor to kick off the new year and we tend to think that it suggests that some other great things could be coming your way later on in the year. In the case of Audra, the major thing we’re hoping for is simply that there’s a chance to see some other great performances.

