Rose Parade 2024 start time, network, more details

Tomorrow morning you’re going to see the return of a New Year’s Day tradition in the 2024 Rose Parade — what more can we say?

First and foremost, let’s remind you that the event is going to air on NBC, and it should prove to be a fun couple of hours of great parades, beautiful flowers, and of course some marching bands. In a press release, you can get a bunch of other important details, whether it be the start time or what you can expect to see overall:

“TODAY” co-anchor and co-host of “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, weather and feature anchor and co-host of the “3rd Hour of TODAY,” return to the broadcast booth for this year’s telecast from Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT.

Roker celebrates 25 years hosting the NBC telecast and this marks NBC’s 97th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954.

Final preparations are underway as the nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members, known as White Suiters, devote more than 80,000 volunteer hours to produce the iconic parade. This year’s masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75-feet long and 35-feet high. The eye-popping floats will feature effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers, and bubbles. After a year off, the parade will begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover after which viewers will enjoy hundreds of energetic performers, including 21 marching bands from the U.S. and around the world. Parade participants also include 18 equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard and, of course, the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court.

While this is not the sort of event that is stuffed full of surprises, absolutely it remains a fun watch! This is a chance to really start off the year in a bright and sunny manner and with that, also have a few opportunities to smile as you’re making your resolutions and having a cup of coffee. (Oh, and prepare for whatever college football you are excited to see.)

What are you most excited to see moving into the 2024 Rose Parade?

