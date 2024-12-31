Chicago PD season 12 episode 10: A Burgess, Ruzek ‘disruption’?

Chicago PD season 12 episode 10 is going to be coming to NBC on Wednesday, January 15, and we know this is the second installment of 2025 for the police drama. What will make it stand out?

The primary thing to note here is honestly similar to what we have said in the past — most episodes of the show these days revolve around a main character or two. Episode 9 on January 8 will serve as a chance to get to know newcomer Kiana Cook better. Meanwhile, episode 10, titled “Zoe,” seems to be more about Ruzek and Burgess. We know how much this relationship is loved by fans, just as we also know that there could eventually be a great culmination in the form of a wedding. Yet, none of this means we’re going to get to this immediately, as the producers are likely going to take their time. This is also a drama, which means that there are always going to be obstacles for them.

Now that we’ve set all of that up, why not share more details? Below, you can check out the full synopsis below:

An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl.

So just from reading that alone, there is a chance there won’t be many dry eyes at the end of this installment … not that this is a surprise given what this show is capable of. We’ve seen emotional moments with this cast and crew aplenty over the years, so why not find a way to keep that goes if at all possible? Even in the midst of the intensity and dark storytelling on this show, we get constant reminders that it is about the people … with Ruzek and Burgess quite often at the center of it all.

