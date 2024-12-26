Chicago PD season 12 episode 9: ‘Friends and Family’ details

If you have not heard for whatever reason, Chicago PD season 12 episode 9 is going to be coming on NBC on Wednesday, January 8. Fittingly, this is the same day as the rest of the Chicago franchise, and the hope is that all three shows will hit the ground running.

So what is the focus going to be here? Well, the title for this episode is “Friends and Family” and through that, you are going to get one of those spotlights that the crime drama has become known for over time. This time around, it will be Kiana Cook in particular who gets the extra time. That is important here when you consider how new she still is, and this story looks like it is going to be a great chance to dive a little bit more into her world.

With all of this in mind, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 9 synopsis below:

Cook turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation.

How is Reid going to fit into this?

Well, that’s the mystery that you do have to think about for now, given that he has significant leverage over the entire unit now thanks to what he knows about Torres and Burgess’ involvement in the Perez cover-up. Is he going to do this to influence them on future cases? Let’s just say that at least for now, there is a reasonable cause for concern.

This is still a long season, though, and with that in mind, it is fair to consider that the writers are going to take their time to bring all of these stories to the forefront.

