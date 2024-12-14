Chicago PD season 12: Could Jesse Lee Soffer still return?

Given that Jesse Lee Soffer is now a full-time cast member on FBI: International, is there a chance still that he could appear on Chicago PD?

Obviously, it goes without saying that such an appearance would be difficult from a scheduling point of view, since you would have to find time in the actor’s busy schedule. Creatively, there’s another challenge in here altogether. While both Wes Mitchell and Jay Halstead are in the same universe, there was at least a small break between the two shows for Jesse. If he were to come back to be Halstead now, even for an episode, there wouldn’t be much of a break at all.

With all of this, we do think it is understandable to pose the following question: Is there any universe where a Chicago PD appearance happens? Jesse himself is not ruling it out, based on what he had to say to TVLine:

“You know, that’s a really smart question … I didn’t ask, but I imagine that [my FBI: International role] doesn’t preclude that. I would hope that it doesn’t, because, obviously, Wolf is such a huge production company with so many shows, and I feel very fortunate to get to play two main characters on two of those shows. So never say never!”

Of course, none of this means that a Chicago PD return is happening for Soffer anytime soon. With Upton also now gone, there is less of a reason for Halstead to turn back up at Intelligence. It would be nice to get some sort of update on Jay’s status and his future, but we know that for the unit, there are a lot of other priorities that need to be dealt with at present.

