Chicago PD season 12 episode 9 promo: Back to business?

We recognize that Chicago PD season 12 episode 9 is going to be premiering on NBC in January — that’s a really long time to wait!

So is there anything that we can say to help make the hiatus a little bit worthwhile? Well, the best thing is just to note that when the series returns, it is not letting its foot off the gas at all. Instead, some of the stories that are ahead will be shocking, entertaining, and of course a whole lot more — and the promo for episode 9 seemed to indicate that we are going to be seeing some sort of missing-persons case that Cook will be especially invested in.

Where things actually get tricky here comes via what was not shown off over the course of this preview. Remember that at the end of episode 8, Reid had uncovered what was really going on with Perez. To be specific, that Torres had a relationship with her and there was an active cover-up with Intelligence to try and hide things. He seems to have Voight precisely where he wants him, at least when it comes to potentially using some of this information against him.

Odds are, this is going to be the big story that bubbles underneath the surface for a while here, and it is the thing that we’re both excited and/or nervous about. What is Reid going to want out of these characters? We have to wait and see when it comes to that, but it could boil over at almost any point. We know that Chicago PD has featured storylines about corruption in various forms over the years, but what does make Reid a little bit different is how he presents himself. On the surface, he actually appears rather … friendly?

