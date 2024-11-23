Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: More Atwater, Val ahead?

We recognize that we are going to be waiting a good while to see Chicago PD season 12 arrive back on NBC in the new year. So, in the interim, what is there to look forward to?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying that obviously, what Reid is up to with Voight is going to get top billing. However, at the same time we imagine a number of other notable subplots are coming, and that includes some good stuff when it comes to the characters of Atwater and Val.

Are we going to see Val back in the near future? Obviously, we’d love to see that personally, and it feels like showrunner Gwen Sigan feels the same way. Speaking to TVLine, she referred to her earlier appearance as “such a good start to them. We’re hoping for that to continue. It’s a great vehicle to use to tell Atwater’s story of, hopefully, finding some balance and finding something for himself and a way to also fill his own cup as he’s filling everybody else’s.”

Of course, there is no real indicator that these two are going to ride off into the sunset together, mostly due to the fact that we’ve seen so many romances in the world of One Chicago fall apart. Then again, we have seen good things for some of them, including Ruzek and Burgess here! All we can do here is cross our fingers, hope for the best, and also get excited for how they can work together. This is, after all, a very different relationship for Kevin, one where he can be open about his job and what it is that he is going through much of the time.

