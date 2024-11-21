Chicago PD season 12 episode 9 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight, are you curious to learn more about Chicago PD season 12 episode 9 over at NBC? Well, let’s just say that you could be waiting for a good while.

First and foremost, here is a reminder that you’re going to be waiting for over a month to get back in the world of Intelligence … not that this is much of a surprise. This is a franchise that often does have hiatuses around this time of the year; sometimes, we do get an episode in December, but that is not happening this go-around.

For now, NBC has confirmed that on Wednesday, January 8, you are going to see both Chicago PD and the rest of the franchise back. That’s not something that you have to worry about. The hard thing about waiting is not knowing what some sort of the stories are going to be, as the network has not released a lot of information on that for the time being.

As for the long-term future here, let’s just go ahead and say that a season 13 renewal is pretty inevitable. The show still has a dedicated audience and because of that, we don’t see it going anywhere. Still, you want to keep watching live and, beyond that, telling your friends to do the same.

One more thing to remember and/or be excited about right now is that at some point, a major crossover will be coming! This is the first time in a while that we’ve been able to see something like this, but be assured that we are pretty darn excited to see a lot of different characters be around each other! Remember that the last time a crossover happened, a lot of these people were not actually around.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 episode 9?

How do you think the story is going to change? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

