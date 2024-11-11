Chicago PD season 12: The Burgess, Ruzek wedding challenge

Of course, there are so many different things to look forward to over the remainder of Chicago PD season 12. Is a wedding top of the list? Well, at this point it is hard to argue against that!

After all, it is hardly as though Burgess and Ruzek are some sort of new relationship here, as they have been together, off and on, for various points of the series. Easily they are the longest-lasting ‘ship out there on the entire franchise at this point! You want to see the two of them really find a way to have something that lasts, and you want to see a proper, joyous celebration for them, as well!

Unfortunately, there is one pretty-major problem baked into all of this, and it is not really that hard to explain, all things considered — Chicago PD is a pretty dark show, all things considered. They are not one that does some crazy amount of joyous moments.

With that, there is a challenge when it comes to framing the wedding! That is something that Marina Squerciati herself even acknowledges as a part of a new interview with TVLine:

“I don’t know, because I feel like it’s, like, flowers and frills and beach, and that’s, like, just everything Chicago P.D. is not … I think everyone’s unsure how we’re going to accomplish this thing that the fans have waited for for 12 years and still respect the tone of the show. Because what I’m thinking is very much like This Is Us. Like, it’s not respectful of the tone.”

Of course, we get where she’s coming from with the This Is Us comparison, especially since we too would love nothing more than an episode that makes us misty-eyed and reflective. Even if the producers could give us ten minutes of that, it’d be more than what the series ever hands over.

