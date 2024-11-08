Chicago PD season 12 episode 7 promo: The Gloria Perez fallout

This week on Chicago PD, we saw Kim Burgess get a big promotion. Unfortunately, a major problem may still be coming down the line.

Remember Torres’ affair with Gloria Perez? Well, if you thought that this could come back to bite him at this point, it already is. The promo for the next new episode strongly suggests that there are serious problems ahead when she resurfaces, and basically she has him fully under her control. If he makes one wrong move, she could end his entire career — and the same could be said for Burgess as well! After all, she knew about what happened and kept it a secret.

While of course you never want to see terrible things happening to some of the show’s main characters, we do very-much appreciate the fact that Chicago PD is revisiting a number of stories that they haven’t in a good while. We do tend to think that for Burgess and Torres in particular, this one will be incredibly compelling as they work to get out of what is effectively a prison of their own making. Obviously, nobody likely thought the situation would ever get this dire and yet, here we are. Torres saw something in Gloria he identified with, but his life has changed and he has evolved.

Given the show’s tendency these days to eventually bring back stories after a substantial period of time, we do have to imagine that this could also happen again here. We would advise you personally entering this episode to just be prepared, as you never quite know what other sort of twist could be ahead. This is a much longer season than what we had earlier this year, so almost certainly there are more spotlights coming.

