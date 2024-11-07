Chicago PD season 12: More on Burgess, Ruzek wedding ahead

Is Chicago PD season 12 finally the one where everything goes right for Kim Burgess? Well, we don’t want to jump to that particular conclusion yet. What we do at least know is that she is now a Detective, and that at some point, she and Adam Ruzek are finally going to get married.

For now, just consider this something great to look forward to in the weeks ahead — but also remember that it will take a lot of work still to get us there. After all, it does not seem like the wedding has been filmed yet, or that Marina Squerciati knows what the ceremony is even going to look like.

Speaking to TV Insider, the actress does at least explain where things are in the story as of right now:

We’re filming an episode now where Mac says that she really wants it in Belize and I’m like, I’d love it in Belize. Is that actually, do we have the budget? Is it possible? I think [showrunner Gwen Sigan] has to work on figuring out what she wants tonally for it because—the way Halstead [Jesse Lee Soffer] and Upton [Tracy Spiridakos] got married is really tonally appropriate in our show and I think we deserve more for that, for Burzek. So I don’t know how they’re going to do it, but I’m looking forward to it and I just really want to wear a white dress.

One big thing here is obviously that that Chicago PD as a show is likely not interested in just repeating themselves and giving you the same ceremony over and over again. Because of this, absolutely we anticipate something that will look and feel different — but also be romantic. Oh, and of course we also anticipate that something is going to go wrong on the wedding day, mostly because that is the sort of show this is by and large.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next Chicago PD episode right now

What do you want to see from the Burgess – Ruzek wedding on Chicago PD?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







