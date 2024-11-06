Chicago PD season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Who is haunted?

Chicago PD season 12 episode 7 is arriving on NBC next week — and to the surprise of no one at this point, there are character spotlights! This is a huge part of what the show is interested in doing in this particular era of its run, and this one could be geared a little more to some of the newer faces.

First and foremost, let’s say that Torres will have a big storyline! While he isn’t brand-new on this story by any means, we are still getting to learn more about him in terms of his background and what matters to him the most. In this particular case titled “Contrition,” one of the focal points is going to be his past coming home to roost.

Beyond Torres, this episode is also going to be a huge chance to see Kiana Cook in action! We’ve gotten a chance to learn a little bit about her both alongside Intelligence and away from it, and it is our hope in the end here that she will fit in quite nicely with the unit long-term. The show is still somewhat in a transition period following the departure of Upton, and we do tend to think it will take at least a little bit of time to get used to the new mix of characters.

To get some more news on Chicago PD season 12 episode 7 details right now, take a look at the synopsis below:

11/13/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment. TV-14

As for what is coming up long-term…

Well, let’s just go ahead and note that there is another episode set for November 20 and beyond that, we’ll just have to be patient! It is going to take a little bit of time for the entire schedule to come out for the holiday season, though we are used to it being a little bit crazy.

