Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date: Winter update

With us now officially into the winter, we are getting closer to finally scoring an official Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date. With that, is it about to be announced?

Well, first and foremost, let’s share a reminder that moving forward, things with the Christopher Meloni series are going to be very-much different. The plan is for these episodes to stream on Peacock rather than NBC, which is exciting from a content perspective. Streaming services will allow a lot more leeway when it comes to episode length and also the sort of stories that can be told; of course, it remains to be seen just how much the show wants to push the envelope.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reviews!

Now when it comes to a premiere date, all we can really say is this: Peacock likely has it planned already, and it would not come as a shock if episodes arrive while the other shows within the greater Law & Order franchise are still on the air. This allows for better cross-promotion, especially if you want to feature characters across multiple shows. After all, what better way to get people checking out Law & Order: Organized Crime than having Olivia Benson show up? Fingers crossed on that.

Odds are, we are at least going to get a season 5 premiere date announced over the winter, if not have an opportunity to watch the show itself. We recognize that the move to streaming means a smaller episode count than we’ve had on occasion in the past. Yet, at the same time a silver lining is that it will allow this show to be a little bit more serialized, something that we think is actually rather helpful here when the dust settles.

Related – Law & Order: Organized Crime is changing showrunners (somehow) yet again

What do you think we are going to see entering Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







