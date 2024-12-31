Squid Game season 3: The real Front Man

If you think about the arc of In-ho throughout Squid Game season 2, he is almost three different people all at once. You’ve got his true self separate from all of this, but then you throw in there player 001 in the games. Then, you have infamous Front Man, the person who seems to be the somewhat-faceless face of the entire operation.

Throughout much of season 2, we saw 001 do his best to charm his fellow contestants, while also getting in good with Gi-hun. This led to the emotional betrayal at the end of the finale, something that Lee Jung-jae’s character is not 100% privy to at this point.

So where is In-ho at the end of season 2? Let’s just say that he has evolved and really, he may be most comfortable at this point under that mask. Speaking to Tudum, here is what creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say on that subject:

“[Jung-bae’s murder] is really the climax of Season 2 … You could say that Front Man starts off the season with his mask off, but then returns to himself. He ends Season 2 with his mask back on.”

So what is he going to want from Gi-hun, now that Jung-bae is dead and he has been captured? We tend to think that In-ho’s ego may cause him to think that Gi-hun could someday see the world in the same way as him, regardless of if that is possible or not. It is pretty easy to imagine a scenario in which this is the central adversary’s undoing.

Of course, it is also possible that we are watching a situation here where the Front Man is (pun intended) really just a front for something or someone bigger. Given that season 3 is the final chapter, answers are 100% coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

