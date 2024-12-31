Severance season 2 spoilers: Show EP on high expectations

As so many of you out there are very-much aware, the Severance season 2 premiere is coming to Apple TV+ over on January 17. Also, this may be one of the most-anticipated shows of the entire year and for good reason! We are talking about a first season that was a critical and commercial smash; why wouldn’t you think that this season would be every bit as good?

Unfortunately, the problem is that in the world of television, a sophomore slump is often a thing. This is something that Squid Game is currently dealing with, even though we tend to think some critics and viewers are being too harsh on it. When you have a bit hit and then go off the air for years on end, that just causes the hype to build and build.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get a number of TV reactions!

Yet, if you are a big-time fan of Severance, you should know just how confident the producers are in the end product. Speaking to GamesRadar+ in particular, executive producer Dan Erickson had the following to say:

“It took a long time … Then there came a point, a certain ways into production, where I finally started to feel, ‘I actually think this is better.’ I don’t think this is any more a matter of, like, can we make something acceptable? I think we’ve actually got something that’s even more exciting than what we had before.”

We obviously know that viewers are going to be the ones who really judge the end product of a show but at the same time, we love confidence! This show still has a lot of untapped potential just due to its concept and scale; there are a lot of great actors who are also coming on board the next chapter!

Related – Did you know that you can watch Severance season 2 for free this weekend?

What are you most eager to see moving into Severance season 2?

Do you think we are going to see an even better season this time around, or is that an unfair expectation?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







