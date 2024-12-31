Dexter: Original Sin schedule: When is a season 1 hiatus coming?

As many of you may be aware of already, there is a new episode of Dexter: Original Sin coming to Showtime this week — so what about beyond that? Rest assured, there is still a great deal to look forward to … but also a break at some point.

The moment that it was revealed that we were going to be getting episode 2 or 3 at the same time, it felt like there would be a downside to it. Here it is — according to a report from The Wrap, the prequel series is going to be off the air on Friday, January 17. The plan is that you will see an episode this Friday, one on the 10th, and then one of the 24th after the fact. The season finale remains scheduled for February 14, which fittingly is when Yellowjackets is also coming back on the air.

So is there a chance that the schedule for Original Sin changes? 100%, and things often do — the double-episode for the second week was not something known about far in advance. The most important thing that Showtime can do at this point is whatever they can to attract more eyeballs and attention to the series and score that season 2 renewal. We know that so far the show has generated a lot of attention, and we’ll say that the bulk of fan reviews have also been positive. Clyde Phillips and the entire team have figured out a way to really lean in to some of the things that longtime Dexter fans love.

Hopefully, at some point around the January 24 episode we will get answers to more questions — with one of the biggest ones being who is responsible for Jimmy Powell’s abduction and then death.

