Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Is James Remar back as Harry?

While we all sit back and enjoy Dexter: Original sin, remember that Dexter: Resurrection is still coming to Showtime. Filming is slated to kick off next month, and the idea is to have it on the air at some point in June.

Now, we have known for a while that Michael C. Hall will play a central part in the new series, though we have questions aplenty about where he is going to go now that he is still alive. He can’t just go back to Iron Lake, right?

Well, it does appear as though we have a better sense of one other cast member from the original show who will be back: James Remar as Harry. Responding to a fan on Cameo (per Dexter Daily), Remar himself confirms that he will be returning for the new show. This is nice to know following his absence from New Blood, where Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) ultimately played a similar role to him in the original.

While Showtime has yet to confirm anything here, Remar’s comments make us pretty confident his return is a safe bet. As for what this means regarding Carpenter’s future, that remains to be seen. Given that Deb is dead, there are unfortunately not a lot of ways that character can be utilized.

As for other characters…

We do personally tend to think some others will surface here and there over the course of Resurrection. Batista and Masuka are still out there, for example, and there is always a chance Harrison comes back in some form. Meanwhile, you’ve also got minor characters like Astor and Cody who, for a time, where important in Dexter’s life.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

