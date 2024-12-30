The Cleaning Lady season 4 premiere date: News this winter?

Are we officially going to get a season 4 premiere date for The Cleaning Lady before the winter is over? We will be honest and say that in some ways, we already expected to know it. Many other series out there already have their start dates confirmed for midseason, and there is something to take away from this.

What is it? Well, we are most likely looking at the drama returning in either late February or early March. The same could go for Alert: Missing Persons Unit, another show that has been MIA for a good while already. The advantage to this start date is that you can do a lot of consecutive airings with fewer breaks jammed in the middle.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get a number of TV reactions!

As for whether or not it is a mistake for The Cleaning Lady to be off the air so long, let’s just say there are reasons for it. Some of it is due to Fox wanting to use their fall real estate for some other projects; another part is tied to a lot of changes behind the scenes. The show is moving forward with a new showrunner, and we know that a lot of work had to be done on the fly in season 3 following the tragic death of Adan Canto. The time away allows for the story to readjust a little, though hopefully it will have the same style and types of stories you’ve come to know and love.

In getting back to the title here, it does feel almost 100% certain that you are going to get a start date for season 4 before the winter is over; as a matter of fact, we tend to think you’ll be sitting down and actually watching the story play out by the start of spring. Is there always a chance Fox delays it to the fall? Sure, but that’s not something to bank on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Cleaning Lady right now, including what could be coming and who is the new showrunner

What do you most want to see moving into The Cleaning Lady season 4 over on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







