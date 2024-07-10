The Cleaning Lady season 4: The Blacklist alum set as showrunner

Leading into The Cleaning Lady season 4 on Fox, we knew there would be one major change behind the scenes: A new showrunner. With that, the powers-that-be have brought in someone with plenty of experience.

According to a report from Deadline, Daniel Cerone has been brought in to oversee the operation leading up to the show’s big return in the new year. In addition to being the showrunner of NBC’s beloved but short-lived Constantine, Cerone also worked on a number of other iconic series including Dexter and The Blacklist. He’s clearly proven over time that he has the chops to do a lot of high-intensity action scenes, and we do think that he will get some great things out of this cast.

Of course, there are still questions aplenty about what the future of The Cleaning Lady looks like, given that season 3 presented a wide array of challenges, including the need to reconfigure parts of the story after the tragic passing of Adan Canto. We would not be surprised if there are a few new additions to the ensemble but in general, there’s one thing in particular we anticipate will be a constant: Thony’s struggle. Even when it seems like the character is finally going to be able to take some steps forward, something comes into the fray that causes her to take a few unfortunate steps back. We’re not sure that is going to change either now or in the relatively near future.

In the end, let’s just hope that some sort of season 4 premiere date gets announced this fall. That way, the powers that be will at least have an opportunity to really get the word out there on the show and what the future holds.

