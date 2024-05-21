The Cleaning Lady season 4 premiere date hopes at Fox

Following tonight’s season 3 finale, of course there are a lot of questions to have regarding The Cleaning Lady season 4 at Fox. Take, for example, when it could be premiering!

First and foremost, let’s just make it clear that there will be at least some changes in regards to the drama. A new showrunner will be named for the next batch of episodes, and it comes on the heels of a really challenging season. Over the past few years certain stories had to be adjusted on the fly following the passing of Adan Canto. Arman was planned to be a big part of the story, and he still was off-screen until the character’s death was eventually confirmed.

Now, the bad news here is that you’re going to be waiting a long time to see The Cleaning Lady back. The fourth season is not on the fall schedule, and the plan seems to be bringing it back at some point in midseason. Think in terms of sometime between January and March. The long wait here is going to allow the powers-that-be plenty of time in order to present the next chapter of the story and also to properly promote it.

If there is one thing that we want to see in season 4 aside from more twists and turns, it is a consistent audience. This show, like so many others, dropped significantly in the live numbers this season. However, it is a strong performer internationally and it has a lot of different revenue sources. This is one of the reasons why the show is coming back in the first place and for now, we would say that it is easy to be fairly optimistic about the future.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we get some more news regarding the third season before the end of the year.

