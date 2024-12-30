The Way Home season 3 video: More from Chyler Leigh, cast

If you are looking for a fun way to spend some time this Monday afternoon, three of the series’ biggest stars in Chyler Leigh (Kat), Evan Williams (Elliot), and Laflamme-Snow all sat down for a live stream on Facebook to dive into parts of the story and their experiences filming.

If you do head over to the link here right now, you can see this live stream in full. Obviously, there are no major spoilers dropped here — think more in terms of teases. This new season is going to continue directly some of the big surprises at the end of season 2, especially when it comes to Jacob’s return to the present. However, time travel will still be a big part of the story, especially since we are going to see younger versions of Colton and Del. The reveal that Colton did his fair share of time-travel also certainly raises some questions that are going to be explored.

As happy as we are to dive into the new season, let’s just say that we are equally pleased that the show is back on Hallmark Channel at all. Remember that originally, they were going to make this a streaming exclusive for a significant chunk of the year before fans stepped in and made their voices heard. We are curious to see how the show does fare on Friday nights, given that this is a new timeslot — hopefully, there is enough time between now and the premiere to get the word out!

