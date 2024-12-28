The Way Home season 3: Chyler Leigh, cast set stage in new video

As many of you may be aware now, the premiere of The Way Home season 3 is coming to Hallmark Channel in under a week! That means an opportunity to learn how Kat deals with the whole Jacob situation, and for us to experience further the fallout of all of the chaotic stuff that we saw regarding Colton. If he was a time-traveler, what does this mean when it comes to the past?

Let’s just put it this way: We totally feel a lot for what the writers are having to go through when it comes to keeping track of some of the timelines.

So with the premiere now so soon, what better time is there to hear from the key players at the heart of this story? If you head over to the official Instagram for The Way Home now, you can see a video where Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and a handful of other cast members do their best to describe season 3 in (fittingly) just two words.

While there is not that much in the way of big-time spoilers here, did you ever really think that there was going to be? This is a show that wants to keep you surprised, and while there are some things you may assume are coming eventually, does it mean that they will actually play out like you would imagine? A great example here is what could transpire with Del regarding Jacob. Even if she sees him and learns the truth about all the time-travel, there is no guarantee here that she will handle it in a way you would think.

As much as this show does have its fantastical elements, don’t forget that it is still about these characters and relationships. This is much of the forefront of what you’ll be seeing from here on out.

