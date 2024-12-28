The Way Home season 3 video: New tease for young Del, Colton

We know that the past has always been essential to The Way Home on Hallmark Channel, but moving into season 3, it is perhaps more critical than ever!

Want to get a better sense of what we’re talking about here? Well, for those who are unaware at this point, the new season is going to give us a chance to see younger versions of Del and Colton, who are going to be played here by Julia Tomasone and Jordan Doww. They have their own history that will be fascinating to explore, especially when you consider the fact that at the end of last season, we learned that Colton has a time-travel history of his own.

Now if you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video that offers up a quick behind-the-scenes look at the new additions to the cast, showing a pretty keen resemblance to the Colton and Del that we’ve come to know in other timelines.

For Del in particular, it is already quite obvious that this is going to be a hugely important season. Just remember for a moment here that in the present, there is going to be an actual opportunity to see her reunited with Jacob … though in doing that, it feels simultaneously like it will be even more important for the truth about Kat and Alice to finally be exposed. We certainly think there is a good chance that everything is about to be out in the open and if that happens, we are beyond curious to see what exactly the show is going to look like.

Despite the drama and time-travel, though, we do tend to think that this is going to be still a heartfelt story about family the idea that love can be passed down across generations.

