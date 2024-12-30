Night Court season 3 episode 5 to be Big Bang Theory reunion

We have known for a good while now that Night Court season 3 would be featuring Mayim Bialik as a guest star. For fans of The Big Bang Theory, this news is tremendously exciting! It is a chance to see her and Melissa Rauch on-screen together, and it marks the second reunion on this show between Melissa Rauch and a former co-star. (Remember that previously, we saw Kunal Nayyar appear on the comedy.)

Now, we can confirm that you are going to see Bialik back on Tuesday, January 14 for a story titled “Mayim Worst Enemy.” Just in case you needed a reminder that the actress is going to be playing a version of herself, this is it!

Meanwhile, the official season 3 episode 5 synopsis below does a better job of setting the stage:

Abby is thrilled when Mayim Bialik appears in the courtroom, but she begins to wonder if the situation is more sinister than it seems; Dan hunts for a mystery man guilty of forgoing basic etiquette.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see an image that features Bialik and Abby showcasing a pretty signature pose from Blossom. This is a signal that this is going to be a fun half-hour that is stuffed full of all sorts of meta-references. We recognize that there are no indications about other Big Bang Theory alum coming over to Night Court at this point, but anything is possible. Simon Helberg has to be near the top of the list here, mostly because the relationship between Howard and Bernadette was so essential to the success of that show for so many years. The hardest get may be Johnny Galecki, largely due to the fact that he has taken a step back from acting in recent years.

