Night Court season 3 episode 5 return date at NBC

Do you want to know a bit more about when Night Court season 3 episode 5 is going to be coming back on NBC? Of course, there are a lot of different things to think about and discuss.

First and foremost, though, we have to hand over some of the bad news: There will be no new episode next week. The same goes for the week after. As a matter of fact, we could be waiting until Tuesday, January 14 to see the Melissa Rauch comedy back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

Because we are going to be waiting for so long here, unfortunately there is not a lot of direct insight on what lies ahead. Of course, at the same time we know that Mayim Bialik will be reuniting with her former The Big Bang Theory co-star, and there are also going to be some other guest stars turning up here at some point, as well.

In speaking about this appearance not too long ago to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Bialik had to say:

“It feels like I should be dressed like Amy and she should be dressed like Bernadette … There’s definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor. Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast. She and I were brought on together in season 4 on Big Bang, so we really trudged a very similar path in terms of our timing.”

This is not the first reunion with Rauch and a former co-star, as Kunal Nayyar made an appearance on the show previously. Who knows what more the series could bring there — and the same goes for some potential callbacks to some of the original Night Court from so many years ago.

What are you most excited to see on Night Court season 3 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







