Miss Scarlet season 5 trailer, premiere details at PBS

For those who have not heard as of yet, the premiere of Miss Scarlet season 5 is finally coming to PBS on Sunday, January 12. Also, it is going to look rather different from any previous version of the show.

As so many of you are aware at this point, Stuart Martin has departed the show and his role of William a.k.a. “The Duke.” By virtue of that, we are going to also see Tom Durant Pritchard make his big debut on the show as Alexander Blake, a one-time soldier and inspector who could have a particularly fascinating role with Eliza.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full-look trailer for Miss Scarlet season 5, one that features both Blake’s arrival and also one that allows for Eliza to go on a new path. There could be romance, but also of course a lot of exciting cases and chances to learn about these people more than ever before.

To get a few more details now on the new season, all you have to do is look at the premiere synopsis:

Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path – on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

Anything is possible when it comes to Eliza’s future — however, we also recognize that in life, very few things ever have a chance to come all that easily.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Miss Scarlet, including more on what the future holds

What are you the most excited to see at this point when it comes to Miss Scarlet season 5 at PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







