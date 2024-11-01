Miss Scarlet season 5 premiere date, trailer, new details

For everyone out there who is unaware, Miss Scarlet is coming to PBS for a season 5, albeit with some pretty big changes. After all, this is a different title now!

After only making sporadic appearances as of late on the British mystery/drama, Stuart Martin is no longer around as William a.k.a. the Duke. With that in mind, Eliza is the sole focus of the title and by and large, the focus of the series. Rest assured, though, that there will be someone new for her to have a back-and-forth with on cases. Tom Durant Pritchard is joining the series moving forward as Alexander Blake, someone who could prove to be essential as a detective inspector.

So where will the story pick up when it premieres on January 12? Well, the official synopsis below sets the stage:

In the new season, Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path – on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

Meanwhile, the first promo here sets the stage in its own way. We do believe that there are going to be a lot of unique cases but beyond that, hopefully a chance to be some unique stories that build up more and more over time.

While Miss Scarlet is clearly changing, we do not think that the simple fabric of the series will not. This is still a show about escapism, immersion, and of course some fascinating whodunnits with a likable lead front and center. There is no reason for larger changes beyond what we already have.

