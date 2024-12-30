For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: Will we learn this winter?

Is there a chance that a For All Mankind season 5 premiere date is revealed at Apple TV+ before the end of the winter? Just from a functional standpoint alone, you can argue that there is a case to be made for it.

After all, let us start off with a reminder that production for the sci-fi series actually kicked off last July, and not too much has been said officially since. It does feel clear that a good bit of work has been done and by virtue of that alone, we are inching towards some sort of official announcements being made.

Does this mean that we are actually going to get premiere date news this spring? As exciting as that would be, we do think you have to put a little bit of a pause in this for now. The reality here is that we have a hard time imagining season 5 arriving before the late spring or the summer, which does mean the odds of there being a premiere-date reveal this winter are pretty darn low. Apple TV+ may want the show back soon, but they aren’t going to rush it.

Now if we don’t get an official premiere date this winter, can we at least get an approximate one — or some more details on what lies ahead? What about news on Star City, the spin-off that is going to look at things from the Soviet perspective? We know that with For All Mankind, at least, the new season is poised to be a huge one with the Goldilocks asteroid now parked next to the Happy Valley base on Mars. You will see an elaborate mining operation — and we imagine some sort of back-and-forth on various industries that could have global ramifications.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

