Dexter: Original Sin season 1: Where is James Doakes?

We know that there are a ton of questions floating around regarding Dexter: Original Sin, but let’s get into an obvious one here. Where in the world is James Doakes?

Think about it like this — when you think a lot about the ensemble of the Showtime prequel at the moment, the majority of the characters from the original show are present. Doakes, played in the original by Erik King, is the big missing link. We know from the first two seasons of the original show that he was more suspicious of Dexter Morgan than anyone. He had a handful of iconic lines, and we know that his big personality makes him instantly compelling to watch. Why wouldn’t we want to see more of him on this show?

Well, the unfortunate truth here is that Doakes may be MIA on the prequel for a little while. Given that this show is set in 1991, there’s a good chance that the character is currently off serving in the Gulf War or some other operation in the immediate aftermath. He may not join Miami Metro for a little while still, and it may be more realistic that there is a gap in between LaGuerta and him joining.

After all, think of it like this: Dexter: Original Sin may not want to introduce too many people at once. Also, if you bring Doakes in particular on the show too early, it makes it harder to stretch out some of the suspicion that he has of the character. They have to be a little more careful with this story than many others — but we do tend to think that if this series goes on long enough, there will be a chance in order to see him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

