When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2: A big Lucas story?

We recognize that we are going to be waiting a while in order to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2. Yet, January 12 doesn’t feel that far away, all things considered, and we do tend to think that this is one of those stories that will do a good job of setting shape for what lies ahead for the entirety of the season.

It has already been noted on multiple occasions that the relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan will be a huge part of next season. Trying to surprise us there is impossible. However, this episode (titled “You Get What You Give”) could end up being the one that really sets the stage for some great stuff with Lucas. We’ve heard that there will be a character coming on board this season, after all, who could eventually become a love interest!

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2 synopsis below per SpoilerTV:

When the comic book craze sweeps Hope Valley, Elizabeth teaches her students through nature. Rosemary launches a radio show, and Lucas meets a new political player.

The comic-book storyline is one that we’re excited to see from a historical perspective, especially since we are talking about the really early stages of the medium. Comics as we come to know them today did not start to get enormous popular in North America until the 1930’s, so this is really a super-primitive form of them at this point. Then again, watching the flow of history is one of the things that makes this show fun! Of course, that is in addition to everything going on with the relationships between a lot of different characters.

