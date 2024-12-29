Will Trent season 3: Ramón Rodríguez directing!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for the Will Trent season 3 premiere over at ABC, here you go: A familiar face is going behind the camera!

In a post on Instagram, the show’s official account noted that star Ramón Rodríguez is going to direct an episode this season. Episode 301 is listed in the image, which typically means that this will be the premiere. However, we are operating with a certain amount of caution here just because episodes are sometimes shot out of order.

As for why it makes so much since for the actor to take on the first episode to be produced, it is pretty simple: Directing is an added commitment. When you are the star of a show, you often do not have time time required to prep and do all the work that comes with being a director. This is why we’ve seen many other actors direct early episodes of their seasons — Jensen Ackles over on Supernatural is a great example of that.

In general, we know that Will Trent is going to be thrilling for a number for a number of reasons this season, and it starts with the premiere itself. After all, the title character is going to come back in town after some time away — so what will have changed in the interim? There is certainly a lot to wonder about there. For us personally, one of our biggest questions is what is going to happen with Angie after all the tumultuous stuff that she went through last season, culminating with that arrest. Is there a chance that her career is never the same? It is a fair thing to wonder about.

