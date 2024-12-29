Severance season 2: Is Apple TV+ teasing another reveal?

Apple TV+ already shared the first eight minutes of Severance season 2 right before Christmas — are they about to drop something more?

Here is some of what we can say, at least for the time being. In a new post on Twitter, the streaming service claims that we should “tune in tomorrow” for some unknown announcement, while also sharing a photo of Irving’s eyes from the series. The dates January 4-5 are mentioned, which has certainly created an element of confusion. Why are we tuning in tomorrow for something related to this coming weekend?

There are a number of theories as to what this may be, including some sort of early premiere; or, simply just a major fan event. It makes an element of sense to pull out all the stops for Severance, given that the Adam Scott series is arguably the biggest show that Apple has at this point — at least depending on whatever the future holds for Ted Lasso. We do tend to think that we’re going to see a lot of attention given to almost every story and there are significant reasons for excitement as we see if Mark S., Helly, or any other Innie can actually expose Lumon further. Also, what is happening with their Outies now following the events of the season 1 finale?

Of course, we would love nothing more than to sit here and say that this big announcement tomorrow is an early season 3 renewal, but that honestly does not make a lot of sense. Remember that we don’t really need to “tune in” to see something that could just be announced via press release, no? We tend to think that if nothing else, we are going to see some sort of video coverage here.

What are you most eager to see moving into Severance season 2?

Do you have any theories pertaining to the announcement? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

