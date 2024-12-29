Squid Game season 2 finale: Creator on big cliffhanger

We are certainly lucky at this point to know that a Squid Game season 3 is coming to Netflix. After all, it makes the latest cliffhanger all the more palatable.

Just thing for a moment about what happened within the final moments of season 2. First and foremost, Gi-hun ended up losing one of the few friends he had in Jung-bae. Meanwhile, the Front Man has seemingly opted not to kill him, but for what reason? Lee Jung-jae’s character already made the decision to stage a possible revolt in the games, one that led to countless deaths. Front Man (who secretly disguised as player #001 for much of the season) could have a larger goal in mind for him, or a fate that is worse than some sort of quick kill.

Even though the third and final season of Squid Game has already been filmed, that does not mean that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is willing to share much about it. Speaking to Cinema Blend, he was at least kind to get more into why it was the rime time

… I thought that would just be the right adequate moment to rest and have it continue on in the further season because after Gi-hun experiences that event, based on the failure [of the rebellion], as well as that immense sense of guilt, you’re going to get yet another character arc from Gi-hun. So I thought it would be better to divide that for another season.

Is that going to involve in some way the new robot pictured above? We could certainly see a new “Red Light, Green Light” that makes it even harder to advance than ever before.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

