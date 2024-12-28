Squid Game season 3: Who all could return?

Heading into Squid Game season 3, it is clear that a handful of people from the second season will not return. What’s the reason for that? Well, it is simple: They’re dead. Under those circumstances, it is pretty hard to bring these people back. (RIP, Jung-bae.)

Yet, at the same time, there are a number of people whose fates remain up in the air, including the mother / son duo and an array of other contestants who were left behind while Gi-hun tried to lead his rebellion against some of the guards. What happens with some of these characters is up in the air, especially when you think about how hard it may be to continue the Games in their current form.

Now that we’ve said this, you of course have another question to sit back and think about, as well: Is there any way at all that you just let all these people out? If the vote goes in their favor, it is possible; yet, we also could envision a number of them back. Those desperate for money could continue to be so, and the presence of an evolved “Red Light, Green Light” seems to suggest that we could be seeing the games Starting all over in some shape or form. The story could be become all the more brutal and violent, and seeing this through the lens of more contestants we already know could be rather useful.

Perhaps the biggest reason we think that some of these current, still-alive Squid Game contestants could return is quite simple: Once upon a time, seasons 2 and 3 of the show were planned as just one season. Yet, the story got too long and it was split up into two. Trying to bring in a whole new group of characters could be challenging, especially if the final season is just six episodes as suspected.

Of course, you can also argue that the guards just kill all of Gi-hun’s fellow contestants now and start from scratch … even if that goes against the whole brutal contract they’ve come up with.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

